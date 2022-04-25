SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A cooler than seasonal start to the day as temperatures struggle to rise into the low 50’s for the area. We start the day with clouds and temperatures in the 30’s through the region. Good news is that as the day goes forwards we will see clearing conditions with more sunshine by the afternoon. Bad news is winds will still be over 15 for much of Siouxland and gust upwards of 30 mph, so it’s still going to feel cooler as well.

The evening will be even colder than this morning with clearer skies. A freeze warning has already been issued for some eastern parts of Siouxland thanks to clearer skies. After the frosty morning, we’ll actually have a warmer day for the area as winds are a little calmer as well. Plenty of sunshine for the area which won’t last all week.

Getting warmer weather still before a fall afterwards as we head towards the weekend.