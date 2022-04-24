SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a windy & warm Saturday with a handful of isolated thunderstorms, Sunday will bring along a mix of sun & clouds and a cooler high temperature in the middle 50s. Windy conditions are anticipated (though not quite to the same extremes) with gusts exceeding 40 MPH out of the WNW.

Tomorrow it finally becomes calmer with the high staying put in the middle 50s. It should be mostly sunny.

We’ll heat up into the 70s this upcoming Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Great springtime weather! On Friday, we’re also looking at a chance of thunderstorms making a return to the area.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.