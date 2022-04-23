SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Summerlike warmth is back on track for our Saturday with a high of about 80° this afternoon. There’s a chance of a few thunderstorms forming along Interstate 29 and pushing east through NW Iowa as we continue into the second half of the day. The energy is available for 1 or 2 thunderstorms locally to produce large hail and damaging wind gusts – primarily for our eastern communities in Siouxland near Highway 71 (Storm Lake, Sac City, Spencer, Denison).

It’ll also be extremely windy with gusts above 50 MPH wind Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings posted for the region. Those alerts will stay active through Sunday.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun & clouds, more wind, and a cooler high in the middle 50s. Not a bad day, but a touch on the cool side for late April.

Monday it finally becomes calmer with the high staying put in the middle 50s. We’ll heat up into the 70s next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday when there’s also a small chance of thunderstorms returning to the forecast.

Have a good weekend! Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.