SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’ll stay very warm and humid in the region tonight with a low of 64°. There’s a very slight chance of a thunderstorm happening – mainly along and west of Highway 81 in Nebraska and South Dakota.

More summerlike warmth is on track for tomorrow with a high of 80°. During the afternoon, there’s a chance of a few thunderstorms forming along Interstate 29 and pushing east through NW Iowa. There’s the potential for 1 or 2 thunderstorms locally to produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. It’ll also be extremely windy with gusts above 50 MPH wind Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings posted for the region.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun & clouds, more wind, and a cooler high of 56° in the afternoon.

Monday it finally becomes calmer with the high staying put in the middle 50s. We’ll heat up into the 70s next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday when there’s also a small chance of thunderstorms returning to the forecast.

Have a good weekend!