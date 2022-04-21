SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect rain and rumbles of thunder with a low of 53°. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe weather in southern parts of our KCAU 9 Coverage Area approaching I-80 and the Omaha Metro where a few thunderstorms may produce 1/2 inch to 1 inch sized hail stones.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. You may be tempted to turn on the air conditioner with a high of 80° and dewpoints likely getting above 60°. There’s a risk isolated strong thunderstorms occurring as we get into tomorrow evening with the most favorable area in far western Siouxland (along and west of Highway 81). It’ll become windier as the day goes on with SSE gusts near 40 MPH.

Another round of thunderstorms may come together as we get into the midday hours of Saturday and a few of those thunderstorms may also be on the stronger side with a hail & damaging wind threat. It’ll still be on the mild side at 77°, but a rapid cooldown is expected. The wind will strengthen further with gusts likely to exceed 50 MPH and High Wind Watches/High Wind Warnings are in effect once more from the National Weather Service in what has been an excessively windy spring in the region.

Cooler seasonal air will be with us next week. Highs are expected to mainly hold in the 50s and 60s, but Wednesday is looking a notch warmer in the lower 70s.

