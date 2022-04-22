SIOUX CITY. IA(KCAU)- Some passing showers and storms in the area this morning along with a warmer start. Temperatures this morning start in the 50’s for the region along with stronger southern winds keeping us warm. The winds will continue to be strong through the daytime. Good news on the storms is that they are concentrated during the morning hours with slightly clearer conditions during the afternoon. This will allow us to enjoy the warmer weather we’ll have today as temperatures will be rising into the high 70’s and 80’s today.

Friday night will be quieter as temperatures struggle to fall in the area with lows still expected to be in the 60’s. Slim chance to see some showers and storms again in SIouxland with similar temepratures so another nice day. Afterwards temperatures drop in the area after we settle into a colder airmass.

Though it will get cooler, we won’t be seeing highs in the 40’s again. we also see drier conditions for the region for quite a few days.