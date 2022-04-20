SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop down to 36° with a mostly clear sky and calm conditions.

A sunny and beautiful Thursday is coming our way as the temperature steps up to 70°.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to slide in late tomorrow night and continue off-and-on through Friday and Saturday. A few thunderstorms may become severe with hail and high winds – stay tuned for updates regarding that potential for the weekend.

We’ll see highs in the 70s and 80s Friday and Saturday. Seasonal 60s are anticipated for much of next week with dry conditions taking hold once more.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.