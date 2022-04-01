SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Expect a wave of light rain showers to cut through Siouxland this evening. It should wrap up locally around midnight with accumulations of a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Once the rain passes, expect skies to clear and the temperature to fall down to 33°.

More sunshine will be with us on Saturday with a mild afternoon high of 59°. Temperatures lift into the lower 60s on Sunday with a couple of spotty showers possible.

We’ll stick near 60° next Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, rain showers are expected and those will last over into Wednesday accompanied by cooler temperatures and a strong breeze.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s – a touch on the cooler side – closing in on next weekend when some warmer springtime air is favored to make a return.

