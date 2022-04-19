SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop to 44° with mostly cloudy skies and a southeasterly breeze gusting near 40 MPH.

Rain is expected to happen Wednesday morning. Accumulations will be minor with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of precipitation – just enough to help green things up a little further in Siouxland. Under clearing skies in the second half of the day, the high should work up to 63°.

Thursday will be a pretty calm, sunny, and genuinely pleasant day with the high moving up near 70°.

Thunderstorm chances will be with us on Friday and Saturday – perhaps even enough energy for severe weather to occur. We’ll pass along more updates as we get a better grasp on the timing and impacts with that system. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s on both days, so it’ll be quite warm.

Expecting cooler conditions and more dry weather next week with seasonal temperatures in the 60s.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.