SIOUZ CITY, IA(KCAU)- We start the morning off with winds under 10 mph from the southeast, a nice change compared to yesterday. Sadly this doesn’t last all day as winds increase through the day to reach up to 25 mph again with gusts expected up to 40 mph. So similar to how windy we were yesterday, we’ll have similar temperatures with highs in the low 50’s again. Clouds increase through the day also.

Overnight we see showers in the area after midnight to start of the day Wednesday. They are focused for the morning hours as temperatures remain warm with lows tomorrow in the 40’s for the region with a warmer day despite the clouds and showers.

Temperatures continue to rise as we get close to the weekend to put us at warmer than seasonal. But more importantly is the hope for more showers later in the week as well.