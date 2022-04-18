SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop down into the middle 20s with mostly clear skies. The wind will turn from NW to SE at 5 to 10 MPH.

Mostly cloudy and windy weather will be back tomorrow with gusts up to 40 MPH from the SE. The high will be in the middle 50s.

Beginning late Tuesday night and going through Wednesday morning, there’s a good shot at showers. About a tenth to a quarter of an inch of precipitation appears to be likely – not a major soaking by any means. It’ll start to become warmer on Wednesday as the high gets into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances will be with us on Friday and Saturday as highs hop up into the 70s. Expect a cooldown next week with highs holding at about 60° on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

