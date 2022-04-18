SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Still windy for the area as we start the day with northwestern winds already over 20 mph. And as we start the day with temperatures in the 20’s, it’s going to feel even colder with wind chills in the 10’s again. At least skies will remain clearer and we get some more sunshine through the day. Though dry air continues to get brought in along with concerns for rapidly spreading fires, as a red flag warning has been issued.

The evening will remain mostly clear as clouds move in early tomorrow with strong winds still present for the area. We’ll have similar temperatures as today before we finally start to have warmer weather with rain apeearing.

With those showers we still expect winds to still be what is typically seen across the area with temperatures finally staying closer towards seasonal. we also see more chances for rain and even possible storms as we get closer to the weekend.