SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy Easter!

After a sunny and decent Saturday in the area, unfortunately Easter Sunday isn’t looking all that pleasant in regards to the weather as we expect a rain/snow mix to move through – mainly during the morning hours. The good news is that it doesn’t appear that accumulations will be substantial and travel is unlikely to be impacted in any significant way. A dusting of snow is possible and should likely melt off rapidly going into the afternoon. It’ll be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures mired the 40s.

A silver lining – the wind won’t be shouldn’t be too strong with gusts up to 25 MPH oriented from the southeast.

Gradually warmer temperatures take over as we continue through the week. There’s a shot at some rain showers late Tuesday night extending into Wednesday morning.

Highs should move up into the 60s and 70s during the second half of the week. We’re keeping an eye on a chance of thunderstorms coming

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.