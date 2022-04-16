SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’ll have a sunny and decent Saturday in Siouxland. The high temperature is expected to get just over 50°. It also won’t be too windy! Sustained wind speeds of 10 to 20 MPH are anticipated out of the northwest.

Easter Sunday unfortunately isn’t looking very nice as we have a good likelihood of a rain/snow mix – mainly in the morning. The good news is that it doesn’t appear that accumulations will be substantial and travel is unlikely to be impacted in any significant way. A dusting of snow is possible and should likely melt off rapidly going into the afternoon. It’ll be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon temperatures failing to escape the 40s.

Gradually warmer temperatures take over next week. There’s a shot at some showers late Tuesday night and going through Wednesday morning. Highs should move up into the 60s and 70s during the second half of the week.

