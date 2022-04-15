SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall into the middle 20s with skies staying mostly clear.

We’ll have a sunny and decent Saturday in the region with the high getting just over the 50° mark. It also won’t be too windy – sustained at 10 to 20 MPH out of the northwest.

Easter Sunday isn’t looking particularly pleasant as we run the risk of a rain/snow mix happening in the morning. The good news is that it doesn’t appear that accumulations will be substantial and travel is unlikely to be impacted in any significant way. It’ll be mostly cloudy and cool though with afternoon temperatures failing to escape the 40s.

Gradually warmer temperatures take over next week. There’s a shot at some showers late Tuesday night and going through Wednesday morning. Highs should move up into the 60s and 70s during the second half of the week.

