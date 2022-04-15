SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Similar morning temperatures to what we’ve seen the last few mornings but there’s a noticeable difference. The lack of over 20 mph winds in the area. This is nice because it’ll help us feel warmer through the morning hours as wind chills are expected to only drop to the teens instead. Clouds will move in through the early morning, so not as sunny of a day.

The evening will have clearer conditions, which helps us get down to 20’s again through tomorrow morning. Clear skies last all day though and will lead to a sunnier Saturday with temps rising to the 50’s. Nice weather won’t last all weekend as clouds move in overnight and we continue to see chances for mixed rain/snwo on Easter.

The biggest problem with that precipitation is that it’s focused in the morning hours putting a damper on Easter egg hunt chances. cool weather still continuing through the start of the work week.