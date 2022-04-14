SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop into the middle 20s. The wind will become less forceful sustained at 10 to 20 MPH out of the northwest.

A lighter breeze is anticipated Friday with gusts near 30 MPH from the NW, so we can look forward to that change. Under a mix of sun & clouds, we’ll rise to a high of about 50°.

Temperatures hold steady this weekend with highs in the lower 50s plus lows in the 20s. On Easter Sunday morning, there’s a good chance of a rain/snow mix. Thankfully, accumulations appear to be very minimal and unlikely to have any appreciable effect on travel conditions really.

It gets warmer little-by-little as next week goes on. Temperatures will heat up into the middle and upper 60s closing in on next weekend.

There’s a chance of light rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but no significant precipitation is dialed up locally any time soon.

