SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Not much change from yesterday morning as we still have cooler temperatures and strong winds, though we will have clearer skies. So more sunshine through the morning hours today. Temperatures will not rise too much despite the increase in sunlight as highs are only expected to rise into the high 40’s for the region. Strong western winds over 20 mph make the area feel even colder this morning as well.

Clear conditions don’t last forever as more cloud coverage begins to roll into the area later this evening with overnight temperatures falling into the 20’s again. Slight warm up through the rest of the week but more importantly winds will finally settle down in the area starting tomorrow..

The holiday weekend will have below seasonal temperatures as well as chances for a rain snow mixture passing through. It’s showing to pass through during the morning on Sunday, do keep an eye on your east plans through the day.