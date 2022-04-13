SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight we’ll have the wind ease off for a brief time. With mostly clear skies, it’ll be chilly with a low near 20°.

Wind Advisories are back in effect tomorrow with gusts peaking over 50 MPH! It’ll be mostly sunny but relatively cool with a high of just 50°.

The wind weakens on Friday with the high temperature staying put at 50°. The Easter holiday weekend looks OK with more sunshine on Saturday. A light amount of rain & snow is expected on Easter Sunday – the best chance is during the morning. Highs will be stuck in the lower 50s Saturday & Sunday.

It’ll become more seasonal later next week with a return into the 60s. There’s another small chance of rain Tuesday.

