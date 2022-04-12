SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s a risk of severe thunderstorms forming in Siouxland. The greatest potential lies in NW Iowa where the National Weather Service has placed a Moderate Risk (category 4 of 5). These are issued infrequently. Please be prepared – mainly between the hours of 6 and 9 PM – for the potential of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornado touchdowns. It’ll quickly become colder after the storms pass with a low near 30°.

The remainder of the work week will be windy and relatively cool with highs likely falling short of 50° both Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH will push through the region making it feel chillier. Expect a mix of sun & clouds both days.

Heading into the Easter holiday weekend, look for highs to remain in the 40s and 50s. There’s a chance of a brief light mix of rain and snow to happen on Easter Sunday with the best opportunity appearing to line up through the morning hours.

We should have warmer air gradually return next week with highs in the 50s and eventually 60s. There are no precipitation chances in the extended forecast.

