SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 44° with increasing cloud cover. The wind will push in out of the southeast at 10 to 20 MPH.

Off-and-on light rain showers are expected Tuesday as more moisture works in. It’ll be a warm and windy day with highs in the lower to middle 70s – the first 70s in Sioux City since March 20th. Between 4 PM and 9 PM, there’s a risk of severe thunderstorms forming in a line with the greatest potential immediately southeast of Sioux City. Golf ball sized hail, 70 MPH wind gusts, and tornado touchdowns will be possible. Please stay alert to changing conditions!

Partly cloudy, windy, and colder weather takes over with highs just in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. It becomes slightly warmer for the Easter holiday weekend coming up. Rain (and potentially a bit of snow) appears possible on Easter Sunday as highs retreat back into the 40s next week.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.