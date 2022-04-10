SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We had a nice Saturday with sunshine and 60s in Siouxland. Expect the temperature to rise slightly higher on our Sunday, but clouds will be on the increase along with more wind to deal with as gusts peak at about 30 MPH in Siouxland.

We stay on the warmer side Monday & Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s with clouds hanging around.

Tuesday & Wednesday, we have a risk of rain and thunderstorms and it’ll become cooler and windy once again as we approach the end of next week. On Thursday, we might have a little snow happen too, but at this point it looks like accumulations will be minor and temporary with quick melting. Highs will shift down into the 40s Thursday…fairly cool for mid April.

A bit warmer in the extended outlook as highs lift back into the middle to upper 50s approaching the Easter holiday weekend.

