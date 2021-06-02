Another hot, sunny day: Siouxland morning forecast June 2, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!



If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you’re going to love today as well!



We’re looking at warm and sunny conditions sticking around, highs jumping into the 90s by this weekend, and heat sticking around through next week.



Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s across the area.



Winds are light from the south, southwest up to 10 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen clear and quiet conditions across the area through the overnight hours.



Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at another hot and sunny day with a high of 81 by this afternoon.



As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how hot this weekend is going to be.