For the first weekend of the summer, we're anticipating some pretty nice weather in Siouxland to cook up burgers, hot dogs, steaks, or anything else you're salivating for on the grill!

Saturday we'll have a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms with the high temperature in the mid 70s. Sunday will be similar with a few thunderstorms dragging over into the morning, then a little clearing toward evening with readings back in the 70s.