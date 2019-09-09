Afternoon Forecast: September 9, 2019

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Emmet, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Calhoun, Carroll, Sac, and Crawford counties in northwest Iowa effective until 10 PM. Stay alert to changing conditions as one or two isolated strong storms may be capable of producing a tornado as we move through the remainder of our Monday.

Later on tonight we’ll have decreasing clouds. It’ll stay warm and humid with a low temperature in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hotter with a high in the mid 80s. Given high humidity, it’ll feel like it’s in the mid 90s at times! Another chance of strong thunderstorms develops late Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday but hotter with a high temperature near 90°. Once again, we may have strong thunderstorms happen overnight into Thursday.

The weather will calm down as we cool off into the upper 70s advancing into next weekend with more sunshine in the forecast.