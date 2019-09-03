Afternoon Forecast: September 3, 2019

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have a few pockets of fog under a clear sky with lows in the upper 40s & lower 50s. It should be a nice night to toss open the windows enjoy the refreshing air!

A quiet and sunny pattern is coming our way with a bit of temperature fluctuation, but nothing extreme. It’ll be sunny with a high in the mid/upper 70s on Wednesday. Thursday will be sunny and hot with the temperature moving about 10° higher into the mid/upper 80s. Friday we’ll start to have a few clouds slide back in and it’ll be seasonal with a high of about 85°.

On Saturday look for rain to slide back in and it’ll be on the cooler side with a high temperature of 70°. Temperatures will stay below average for a while with highs in the 60s and 70s with another rain chance developing next Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories