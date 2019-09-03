Afternoon Forecast: September 3, 2019

Tonight we’ll have a few pockets of fog under a clear sky with lows in the upper 40s & lower 50s. It should be a nice night to toss open the windows enjoy the refreshing air!

A quiet and sunny pattern is coming our way with a bit of temperature fluctuation, but nothing extreme. It’ll be sunny with a high in the mid/upper 70s on Wednesday. Thursday will be sunny and hot with the temperature moving about 10° higher into the mid/upper 80s. Friday we’ll start to have a few clouds slide back in and it’ll be seasonal with a high of about 85°.

On Saturday look for rain to slide back in and it’ll be on the cooler side with a high temperature of 70°. Temperatures will stay below average for a while with highs in the 60s and 70s with another rain chance developing next Monday.