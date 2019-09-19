Afternoon Forecast: September 19, 2019

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with a low in the mid/upper 60s…relatively warm for mid September!

It’ll be a partly cloudy and breezy Friday with an afternoon high in the mid 80s. Tomorrow night, we’ll need to be on the watch for showers and thunderstorms to move through once again! A Marginal Risk of severe weather is present for Siouxland with the best chance occurring through the overnight into early Saturday.

The weekend will be nice as clouds decrease. High temperatures will be a touch cooler near 80° feeling at least a little more like autumn.

Highs will stay seasonal going through next week with a drier weather pattern taking control. Beyond Friday night, the only other chance of rain in the 9 on 9 Forecast is slated to happen on Tuesday.