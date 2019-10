Tonight we’ll have chilly weather with a low in the mid to upper 20s under a clear sky.

Tomorrow there’s a chance of a light mix of sprinkles and flurries happening with mostly cloudy skies and a high just over 40°.

The weekend should be more pleasant with highs in the 50s for Sunday and Monday. On Monday, we carry another small chance of a wintry mix which will set the stage for a cold start to November. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the extended 9 on 9 Forecast.