Afternoon Forecast: October 30, 2019

Tonight will be very cold with the temperature dropping into the mid teens under a mostly clear sky. Sioux City will be fairly close to the record low temperature of 12° set back in 1993. Bundle up!

We should have a decent Halloween tomorrow with sunshine and an afternoon high in the mid 40s. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s for trick-or-treating…best for the kids to bundle up under or over the costumes before heading out to get candy!

There’s a chance of a light mix of rain/snow occurring on Friday with the temperature retreating into the lower 40s.

The weekend will be pleasant with highs perking up into the 50s. Another mixed bag of precipitation appears to arrive next Monday which will perpetuate our colder-than-average pattern. Highs will only be in the 40s for most of next week.