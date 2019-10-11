Afternoon Forecast: October 11, 2019

Tonight we’ll have a few flurries and a strong breeze. Skies will slowly clear out with low temperatures dropping into the upper 20s & lower 30s. Freeze Warnings are in effect for most of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area, so cover up or bring inside any plants that you want to protect.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll have partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 50°. Near the Iowa/Minnesota border there may be a stray sprinkle or flurry as an area of low pressure spins over Minnesota, but chances are low for seeing anything accumulate.

It’ll be mostly sunny as we gradually heat things back up next week. It’ll be nice on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid/upper 60s, but another cold front looks to take a swipe at our region next Saturday bringing in some rain showers.

Enjoy the weekend!