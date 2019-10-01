Afternoon Forecast: October 1, 2019

Tonight we’ll have cloudy skies along with a few showers. The low temperature will drop into the upper 40s.

More rain is expected to occur on Wednesday with about a half an inch of additional precipitation on top of what has already occurred. It’ll be cloudy and relatively cool with the temperature topping off at 54°.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures will be marginally warmer with highs hovering near the 60° mark.

One more round of rain will happen on Saturday morning with a warm front. We’ll watch temperatures climb into the 70s with pleasant weather for most of next week.

