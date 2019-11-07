Afternoon Forecast: November 7, 2019

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and chilly conditions with low temperatures dropping off into the teens around most of Siouxland.

Things get much better for the weekend! We’ll enjoy a lot of sunshine with high temperatures stepping up near 50° on Friday and close to 60° Saturday! It should be a great weekend for fall activities outside or raking up leaves around the house.

Unfortunately, the pleasant weather won’t last for very long. Sunday a strong cold front will sweep through delivering a strong breeze and cutting almost 30° off the high temperature. There may also be some snow showers Sunday PM.

It’s going to be cold on Veterans Day Monday and stay that way for most of next week with high temperatures stuck in the 30s and 40s. Typical highs for mid-November are in the low to mid 50s, so we’ll have a relatively cold pattern by climatology standards. Next Wednesday we have a shot at a rain/snow mix occurring.