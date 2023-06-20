SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wednesday, June 21 marks the first day of summer, also called the summer solstice.

Occurring every June, falling on either June 20, 21, or 22, the summer solstice occurs here in the Northern Hemisphere at the exact moment during the year when the Earth reaches its maximum possible tilt towards the sun. When this happens, the sun’s most direct rays reach the maximum northernmost position over the equator at 23.5° N latitude over the Tropics of Cancer.

As a result, the North Pole sees 24 hours of daylight while the South Pole experiences 24 hours darkness. The opposite occurs when the northern hemisphere goes through the winter solstice in December.

So what does this mean for us here in Siouxland? A few different things, actually.

Our sunrise and sunset times have been holding steady in the past couple of weeks leading up to the summer solstice, varying by a minute or two, with our sunrise at the beginning of the month occurring at 5:51 a.m. and slowly shifting a few minutes earlier through the first weeks of the month, with our earliest sunrise occurring at 5:47 a.m. from June 11th through June 18th.

After that, our sunrise has actually started getting later in the morning again, however, very subtly later, by only 1 minute, occurring at 5:48 a.m. the past couple of days.

Meanwhile, our sunset times have continued to steadily get later in the evenings, with our first sunset of the month happening at 8:56 p.m. and the sunset on summer solstice happening at 9:06 PM.

On June 21, the summer solstice, our sunrise will be at 5:48 a.m. with our sunset happening at 9:06 PM, giving us a day length of 15 hours, 18 minutes, and 2 seconds, the longest day of the year.

After the summer solstice, we’ll gradually start to lose daylight, as our sunrises start getting later in the morning and sunsets slowly become earlier in the evenings. From June 21st through the end of the month on June 30th, we’ll end up losing 3 minutes and 27 seconds of daylight hours.

We’ll continue to lose daylight hours until December 21 which will mark the winter solstice this year. In July alone, we’ll lose 1 hour, 24 minutes, 36 seconds of daylight.

As expected the summer solstice looks, well, summer-like, with highs forecasted in the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy conditions and no precipitation expected. Lows look to drop back into the 60s.

While temperatures aren’t going to be near record territory, with the record high for the first day of summer being 102° set back in June 20, 1988 and the record low being 45° which was set back on June 21, 1972, they will be warmer than normal.

The average high temperature for the first day of summer is 83° and the average low is 61°, both of which will be exceeded by at least a few degrees. Lows will remain out of record levels for warmest first day of summer low temperature though, not getting anywhere near the 79° low Sioux City recorded on the summer solstice of 2013, which fell on June 21st. We’ll definitely stay well above the coolest summer solstice high temperature seen back on June 22, 1902 when Sioux City only reached 60°.

Summer officially begins Wednesday, June 21st at exactly 9:57 a.m. Happy Summer Solstice!