SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the month of July comes to an end, we take a look back at some of the wildest weather we saw over the past month. From severe storms to a heat wave, we saw it all across Siouxland.

The month actually started out with July 1st through July 4th with temperatures either at the average high of 85° or between a to 6 degrees above average. Then from July 5th through July 15th, temperatures were on average, around 6 degrees cooler than average with only 2 of those 10 days at or just 1 degree above average.

July 1st-July 31st High Temperature Departures From Average (85°) High Temperature

During that period, we also saw two relatively significant severe weather events on back to back days, July 12th and July 13th.

The first of those events occurred during the early morning hours, Wednesday, July 12th. A quick moving squall line swept through from northwest to south/southeast between the hours of about 3 AM and 6-7 AM.

The line of storms produced scattered large hails and winds in excess of 80 mph (60-70 mph within the KCAU 9 DMA), in a swath spanning north to south from the Sioux Falls area to near and just south of Omaha and from west to east from Norfolk to just east of the Sioux City metro. Isolated reports of severe wind gusts and wind damage extended as far east as Clay and Buena Vista counties in eastern portions of northwest Iowa, where a 66 mph wind gust was reported (Buena Vista County) and trees and large branches were downed in Peterson, Iowa.

Wind damage was also reported in Vermillion in southeast South Dakota as well as near Missouri Valley (garage door blown in), and Logan (roof damage to a home/windows blown out/tree blown down) in Harrison County in southern portions of northwest Iowa.

In addition, tree and powerline damage was reported in Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties.

In addition to wind damage, Burt and Cuming Counties in northeast Nebraska saw two separate tornadoes touch down. The first tornado touched down very briefly in Bancroft, NE (Cuming County) at 5:20 AM and was on the ground for 2 minutes leaving a half mile long path. This tornado was embedded within a downburst which caused further damage across the area. The quick spin up started on the north side of Bancroft and moved east, denting a a grain barn, destroying a outbuilding, damaging sheds and snapping about a half dozen trees.

The second tornado, which touched down in Tekamah, NE in Burt County. This tornado was on the ground for just over one mile over rural portions of the county badly damaging a large swath, 30 to 50 feet wide of corn and soybeans. No other damage was reported. Both this tornado and the Cuming County tornado were rated EF-0.

A third tornado touched down at 6:05 AM in central Harrison County in southern northwest Iowa. This tornado made direct impact with a home, causing significant damage. Substantial damage was done to trees along this tornado’s path, a shed was demolished, grain bins were destroyed and a machine shed sustained significant damage. This tornado was on the ground for 9.4 miles and was given an EF-2 rating.

For more details on the July 12, 2023 severe weather or to view all storm reports/detials, visit the links below:

NWS Omaha Event Summary: https://www.weather.gov/oax/july122023

NWS Sioux Falls Event Summary: https://www.weather.gov/fsd/20230712-wind-sesdnwianene

Interactive Storm Reports Map: https://www.spc.noaa.gov/exper/reports/?&all&date=20230711

This line of storms continued to weaken and move out of the area through the morning hours of July 12th and temperatures remained a couple degrees below average in the low 80s.

The next day, during the evening hours of July 13th, a much less significant round of severe storms impacted a portion of northwest Iowa in the counites of Osceola and O’Brien. Large hail between 0.75 inches and 1 inch in diameter was reported, along with 62 mph wind gusts just west of Sibley in Osceola County and 1.5 inch diameter hail was recorded just north of Hartley in O’Brien County.

The supercell thunderstorm responsible for producing this hail traveled northwest to southeast from Kingsbury County in east/southeast South Dakota to O’Brien County here in northwest Iowa, dropping anywhere from quarter to baseball sized hail and producing scattered gusts in excess of 70 mph in spots.

Aside from these severe weather events, much of Siouxland didn’t see a whole lot of precipitation this month, falling into a period of dry, rain-free weather after these two events.

From July 12th, when Sioux City recorded 0.7 inches of precipitation, the maximum daily rainfall recorded was 0.13 inches at the Sioux Gateway Airport, which occurred on July 24th.

The final week of July, from July 24th through July 31st, temperatures took a turn as a heat wave took hold. Highs initially held in the upper 80s, peaking just shy of the 100° mark by mid week when Siouxland reached the peak of the heatwave with highs in the mid/upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits, upwards of 115-118° at times from Tuesday, July 25th through Thursday, July 27th. Heat indices held in the upper 90s to between 100-110° in some areas Friday. July 28th. A slew of Heat Watches and Excessive Heat Warnings were issued from Tuesday through Friday evening for at least some portion of Siouxland.

The heatwave was just part of a large portion of the United States dealing with dangerous heat at the time. While many areas continued to see that heat through the end of the month of July, Siouxland saw some reprieve in the wake of a cold front that moved through late the evening/night of the 28th with highs falling back into the upper 80s and low 90s through the final few days of July.

Overall, much of Siouxland saw deficits in rainfall, including Sioux City, which recorded 2.94 inches of rain, over four tenths of an inch below average for the month. Only 3 days out of the entire month recorded half and inch or more of precipitation and only one day measured precipitation of one inch or more.

Sioux City also saw a total of 8 days with highs at or above 90°, with the warmest daily high reaching 99° on July 26th, and lots of sunshine, with 23 of 31 days this month recorded as being clear and the other 8 days recorded as being at least partly cloudy.

Heading into the month of August, the latest Climate Prediction Center outlook has Siouxland leaning towards a wetter than average month with precipitation, however, when it comes to temperatures, we have equal chances of seeing those above or below average.

Climate Prediction Center August Temp Outlook Climate Prediction Center Precip Outlook

This could very well mean that we could possibly see more rain chances and even more severe weather events. However, it’s important to remember, we only forecast about a week or so out, so of course, these monthly outlooks can and likely will shift and change.