SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We are now rolling into the month of July and since we are now past the summer solstice, we are slowly losing daylight throughout the month. Siouxland is also seeing fairly stable on average temperatures as we head toward the peak of the summer heating of the calendar year.

Sunrise Times Throughout July 2023 in Sioux City, IA

We start out the month with sunrises still before 6 a.m. with sunrises starting at 5:52 a.m. and slowly moving later as we progress through the month, moving to 6 a.m. on July 13, moving to 6:10 a.m. on July 25, with the sunrise closing the month on July 31 at 6:17 a.m.

Sunset Times Throughout July 2023 in Sioux City, IA

The sunsets however get later a little bit slower to start the month as we only lose about one minute through the first week of the month, but to lose the late sunsets a bit faster as we progress through the month. We start out at 9:07 p.m. on July 1 and move to 9:06 on July 3rd and stay there until July 7. The last 9 p.m. sunset of the year occurring on July 17. It then moves to 8:50 p.m. on July 28 before finishing the month at 8:47 p.m. on July 31.

This means in total between the sunrises and sunsets, we lose approximately 5 minutes of total daylight since the sunrises get later to start the month much faster than the sunsets get earlier, losing a total of approximately 17 minutes for the first half of the month, and losing a total of just under 45 minutes for the entire month of July. This is one of the slowest months of the year for losing daylight.

The average for the entire month of July is 85° for the high, where the average for every day in the month of July is 85° with the exception of July 31 where the average falls back to 84°. The low-temperature average for the entire month is 63.4°, where the low peaks at 64° from July 11 through 28th, and 63° for the remaining days in the month of July. We also average 3.35″ of rain for the month of July.

The temperatures are also at the warmest point in the month of July with the all-time high temperature for the Sioux Gateway Airport hitting 111° on July 4 and 17 of 1936, as well as July 11th, 1939, whereas the warmest minimum temperature was the night following the 4th of July 1936, where the low only got to 84° the morning of July 5.

The record low minimum temperature for the month of July is 41°, which occurred on July 9, 1895, whereas the record low maximum temperature was 60° on July 23, 1896.

It is also getting close to the Full Moon, with the Buck Moon occurring on Monday, July 3 at 6:38 a.m. We then start to see the moon waning with a third quarter (also known as a last quarter moon) occurring at 8:47 p.m. on Sunday, July 9th. We see the moon waning until we get to a New Moon, which occurs at 1:31 p.m. on Monday, July 17th. After that, the moon starts waxing again, with the next first quarter moon occurring at Tuesday, July 25 at 5:06 p.m.