SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The month of May is quickly coming to a close and with it comes the unofficial start of summer. Memorial Day weekend and Memorial Day.

Celebrated yearly on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day honors those who have died in wars. Originally called Decoration Day, this day of remembrance began during the Civil War and is continued to this day with celebrations, parades, ceremonies, speeches and the laying of a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Thankfully, due to the holiday falling at the end of the month of May, the weather tends to be on the warmer, more pleasant side, with an average high temperature of 77°, average low temperature of 55°, and average overall temperature for Memorial Day of 66°.

However, with being right in the transitional season of spring, the day has seen some major fluctuations in temperatures from a record high of 105° in 1934 to the coolest high temperature for Memorial Day of 53° in 1967.

Memorial Day temperatures have also varied greatly with a record low temperature of 37° in both 1897 and 1947 and a record warmest low temperature of 72° in 1934.

In terms of precipitation, which, at this point of the year, is all rain, 52% of Memorial Days have seen measurable rain, with average precipitation being 0.15 inches. Of that 52% of Memorial Days (or approximately 69 days) with rainfall, 25% or 17 Memorial Days have seen half an inch or more of rainfall and about 10% or 7 days have seen an inch or more of rainfall, with a record rainfall of 1.99 inches recorded on Memorial Day 1967.