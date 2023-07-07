SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — You’ve likely heard the old adage, “Red sky at night, sailors’ delight. Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.” It’s probably even a phrase you may have used yourself from time to time.

But what exactly does it mean and is there any scientific/meteorological truth to the phrase?

The phrase actually derives from a bible verse, Matthew 16:2-3, “When it is evening you say, it will be fair weather, for the sky is red. And in the morning, it will be foul weather today, for the sky is red and threatening.”

There are even variations to the phrase, including a version with shepherds in place of the sailors in the phrase.

In this rhyming old wives tale, red skies at night indicates calm, peaceful, quiet weather the next day, whereas red skies in the morning is an indication of stormy, turbulent weather on the way for the day.

The basis of this “forecast” is that:

Storm systems in the Northern Hemisphere move from west to east

The sun rises in the east and sets in the west

With those two facts which are true (mostly, storm systems don’t ALWAYS move from west to east, the CAN occasionally move south to north, north to south, and rarely east to west.

Keeping that in mind, with “red sky at night, sailors’ delight,” the assumption is that a storm system has passed through and the setting sun from the west is illuminating the clouds associated with the departing system, resulting in red-colored skies. With the storm system past the area, it’s then assumed the next day’s weather will be pleasant and storm-free since the system is now to the east of the area.

Likewise, “red sky in the morning, sailors take warning,” the assumption is that a storm system is to the west of the area and hasn’t moved through yet and as such, is being illuminated by the sun rising from east to west. With the storm system to the west of the area, the “forecast” is that the system will move through the area and inclement, stormy weather can be expected.

Of course, this isn’t always the case though. The color of sunrises and sunsets is the result of the scattering of sunlight through various particles and aerosols in the atmosphere. These aerosols and particulate matter are actually maximized in lower layers of the atmosphere with high pressure as opposed to low pressure systems. So in reality, a lot vivid, red sunrises and sunsets actually occur with high pressure, although, backlit clouds from a passing storm system can also produce some pretty stunning sunsets if the timing is just right.

Another thing to take into consideration about the redness and vividness of the sky at sunrise and sunset, is that at sunrise/sunset, the sun is closest to the horizon and sunlight has to travel a longer distance through the atmosphere than it does throughout the day when it’s at a higher angle above the earth, meaning more scattering takes place, especially at longer wavelengths like yellows, oranges, and reds, resulting in colorful sunrises and sunsets, meaning you can get vibrant red sunsets at any time even without the presence of a weather system.

In conclusion, “red sky at night, sailors delight, red sky in the morning, sailors take warning,” is only partially accurate. However, it only holds true if storm system timing is just right, meaning a storm system would have to be perfectly timed with clearing to the west and clouds making their exit with a weather system to the east for “red sky at night” to actually be true. Likewise, for “red sky in the morning,” you’d have to have clearing to the east and clouds from the incoming weather system to the west prior to sunrise.

If clouds move in too soon before sunrise for example, you’ll likely not see the vibrant, vivid red colors, even if inclement weather is expected that day. And even at sunset if clouds with a weather system don’t move out quick enough, sunsets will likely not produce the “red sky” even if calm and quiet weather is expected the next day.

The reverse is also true. You can have vibrant red sunsets or the “red sky at night” and still have bad weather the next day and you can have a vibrant red sunrise, “red sky in the morning” and still have quiet, pleasant weather that day and not experience bad weather. All that again comes down to the sun being on the horizon and having a longer distance through the atmosphere to go through and in turn more atmospheric aerosols and particulate matter like dirt, dust, and smoke.

In conclusion, due to sun angle at sunrise and sunset, along with the fact that particulate matter and aerosols are higher in concentration at lower levels when high pressure is in place, you’re actually less likely to see “red skies” ahead of or behind inclement weather than you are to see them when the weather is quiet and clear. However, occasionally, red skies at sunset/sunrise could be a precursor to quiet/inclement weather.