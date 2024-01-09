SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The snow has stopped piling up and warnings have been lifted. The storm is over, efforts have begun to clear all that freshly fallen snow, and kids and adults alike head out into the winter wonderland.

But even after the snowfall ends and the worst passes, danger still lingers.

One such danger is simply shoveling snow, something so common and typical after a snowstorm. But did you know, according to the National Safety Council, shoveling snow causes as many as 100 deaths nationwide each year, not to mention thousands of injuries?

Now, for many, no such issues will typically arise while out clearing off your sidewalks and driveways. But for some, shoveling all that heavy snow can add a lot of added strain to the heart, something the American Heart Association says can increase heart attack risk for some, especially since cold weather alone increases heart rate and blood pressure and can result in easier blood clotting and artery constriction, even in healthy adults.

To ensure you are as safe as possible when out shoveling snow, here’s a few tips to remember:

Take it slow, don’t overexert yourself, take frequent breaks

Shovel only fresh, loose snow

Push the snow with the shovel instead of lifting it

If you want to lift snow, use a small shovel and/or only partially fill it

Lift with your legs, not your back

Know the signs of a heart attack: Heart Attack Warning Signs

Stop immediately if you show any symptoms and call 911

And if you’re using a snow blower:

Turn the blower off completely to clear jams

Keep hands/limbs away from moving parts

Never run a snow blower in an enclosed space, add fuel outside with blower completely off

Never leave running snow blowers unattended

When shoveling snow, you should also make sure to clear snow away from fire hydrants to allow easy access for the fire department so they avoid having to search for them dig them out and use valuable time during their response to an emergency when every second matters. It’s crucial hydrants remain clear and visible. Remember, if you can’t see that hydrant, neither can firefighters, who depend on quick and easy access to hydrants when you’re depending on them most.

After a winter storm, it’s also tempting for kids and adults both to head out and enjoy the snow, from sledding and snowmobiling to just building snowmen and having a good, old-fashioned snowball fight.

But that also introduces some additional hazards, including the risk of hypothermia and frostbite. So it’s crucial to dress appropriately for the snow and cold so you stay warm and safe.

If you’re heading out for some snowy shenanigans, you’ll want to bundle up. This means, layering up.

You should have at minimum three layers: Inner/base, Insulation, and Outer.

The base layer should be tight-fitting fabrics that hold heat, but not moisture. A good rule of thumb for this layer is to look for those clothes with labels that say moisture-wicking or merino wool. This could be those tighter-fitting athletic leggings, long-sleeved shirts and jackets. Other fabric types good for your base layer include ceramic/wool, or silk. This layer of clothing should be tight but not restrictive and should be moisture-wicking.

Next up is the middle layer, a thermal layer. Just like it sounds, this layer is all about warmth and retaining heat. This is where those knit sweaters, sweatshirts and/or fleece jackets come in handy. You’ll want clothing in this layer to be a synthetic blend or other synthetic material (think fleece/arctic fleece).

Finally, the outer layer. This is the layer that needs to be waterproof or water-resistant and possibly even windproof too. This is your main defense against the elements. Think those hooded, heavier winter coats and parkas, puffer coats, soft-shell coats and jackets.

In addition to those layers, you’ll want a hat, scarf, and gloves or mittens (mittens tend to be warmer).

However, you want to stay dry in all those layers to keep yourself from getting colder too fast. You should remove layers when you feel too hot so you can keep sweating at a minimum since sweat will cool you down even faster. Also, don’t ever ignore shivering, that means it’s time to go inside, get out of any wet clothes and get yourself warmed up.

You should also be able to recognize the signs and symptoms of both hypothermia and frostbite and be able to act quickly and render aid, whether to yourself or others.

Warning signs of hypothermia include:

If you suspect someone may have hypothermia, call 911 and get them to a warm, heated area immediately. You should also carefully remove their wet clothing and replace it with anything warm and dry (ex. blankets, coats, towels). Avoid jarring movements which can cause irregular heartbeats

Also know that older adults, young children, those with mental problems or certain medical conditions like diabetes, hypothyroidism, and those with spinal cord injuries, and those that are on certain medications are more vulnerable to the cold and therefore more at risk of developing hypothermia.

Tying into the risk of hypothermia, you should NEVER try to walk on ice on any body of water, no matter how small or shallow. You can never know how thick or thin the ice is and could break through the ice and fall into the frigid water below and quickly develop hypothermia. So NEVER, EVER, EVER assume the ice is thick enough, always assume it’s not going to hold you and stay off of it.

The other cold-related injury you should be on the lookout for is frostbite. Frostbite is an injury to the skin that occurs due to exposure to cold temperatures. It can range from minor/moderate, with a tingling, prickly feeling, numbness, and inflamed/discolored skin to severe, causing permanent damage to skin, muscles, and even bone and other tissue.

Symptoms of frostbite include:

Common locations frostbite develops include: hands and fingers; feet and toes; face and nose; and ears. Frostbite occurs in stages:

Stage 1: Frostnip -Skin in sore and painful; turns red and purple

-Skin in sore and painful; turns red and purple Stage 2: Superficial Frostbite- Pins & needles sensation; skin may sting and/or swell; patches of purple/blue possible after re-warming; skin may peel and feel like a sunburn

Pins & needles sensation; skin may sting and/or swell; patches of purple/blue possible after re-warming; skin may peel and feel like a sunburn Stage 3: Severe (Deep) Frostbite-Total numbness; large blisters appear several days after initial exposure; skin cells die & skin turns black & either falls off or has to be surgically removed

If you begin to exhibit symptoms of frostnip, you can treat it at home. You’ll need to get inside somewhere warm as soon as possible, gently remove anything you may have covering the affected area (gloves, boots, socks, rings, watches, other jewelry, etc.). Then you’ll want to place the affected skin in warm (NOT HOT) water to slowly rewarm the skin, as well as place blankets/extra layers on the area of skin. Don’t wrap blankets or anything around your skin though to avoid accidentally cutting off circulation/blood flow to the affected tissues.

It’s also important to NEVER apply direct heat ( ex. hot stove, heating pad, hot water bottle, hair dryer) to your skin

However, if you show any symptoms of Stage 2 or Stage 3 frostbite (surface or deep), you’ll need to seek medical attention as soon as possible for more extensive treatment.

A few more tips for dealing with frostbite:

Don’t rub frostbitten areas to warm them, doing so could cause tissue damage, especially if skin is hard or numb

Try not to move the affected area while thawing/re-warming; avoid walking on frostbitten toes/feet

If fingers/toes are frostbitten, loosely wrap each finger/toe individually with a clean cloth and keep them separated to avoid stress/pressure

Elevate the injured area slightly to help with swelling

When your skin feels soft again or after at least 30 minutes, you can stop re-warming

The best way to try to prevent hypothermia or frostbite is to dress warmly and in layers if you have to go out, especially in extreme cold. You should also limit your time outside, especially during extreme cold. Cover as much skin as possible to limit exposed skin, which will help limit the risk of frostbite.

And for the latest updates on the forecast and if there’s extreme cold on the way, check out the latest forecast from the KCAU 9 Weather Team here.