SIOUX CITY, Iowa(KCAU)- Severe storms passing through the area.

Primary concerns for the area are strong winds with gusts reported up to 60 mph, hail has remained under .75″ of diameter.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 AM and a few warnings have been issued for the next half hour.

The warnings are in Burt, Cuming, Thurston, Stanton counties in Nebraska and Monona county in Iowa