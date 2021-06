SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in the Siouxland area and will be in effect until 9 pm this evening.

It affects the counties of Carroll, Crawford, Monona, Harrison, and Audubon in Iowa and Burt, Cuming, Stanton, Wayne, Madison, Thurston, and Pierce counties in Nebraska.

Main Threat with these storms is Gusts reaching up to 65 mph and possible hail up to 1.50″ in diameter.