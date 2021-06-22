Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for northeastern Nebraska

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – A severe thunderstorms warning has been issued in Siouxland.

New severe thunderstorm warning issued in Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, and Woodbury counties with gusts at 60 mph and hail 1.25″ in diameter. This will be in effect until 6:45 PM today

It is in effect in Madison County in northeastern Nebraska and will be until 6:30 PM. Another severe thunderstorm warning issued in Calhoun county in Iowa also in effect until 6:30 PM.

The Nebraska storm is skirting around Norfolk.

These are updated warnings of of storms to follow their movement are they still show severe weather capabilities

60 mph gusts rereported for both the storms. The Nebraska Storm has reported 2″ size hail and 1″ size hail for the Iowa storm.

Take steps to be indoors during these storms and stay away from windows. Damage may be possible from both the wind and hail.