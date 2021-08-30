Severe Thunderstorm warning Issued in Siouxland

SIOUX FALLS, SD (NWS)- The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Ida County in west central Iowa… Until 1015 PM CDT.

At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ida Grove,

to roofs, siding, and trees.

moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Arthur around 1000 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.