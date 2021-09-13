Severe Thunderstorm warning in Iowa

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Crawford County in west central Iowa… Northwestern Carroll County in west central Iowa… Until 1045 PM CDT.

At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Denison,

moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Crawford and northwestern Carroll Counties, including

the following locations… Arcadia, Deloit, Vail and Westside.