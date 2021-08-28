Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Watch Issued

A severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued and includes Lincoln, Union, and Yankton in SD and Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Woodbury, Plymouth in IA and Madison, Pierce, Wayne, Stanton, and KNox counties in NE and will be in effect until 11 pm.

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR MADISON…NORTHERN PLATTE…SOUTHERN PIERCE…SOUTHEASTERN

ANTELOPE AND EASTERN BOONE COUNTIES…

At 849 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Battle Creek, or 17 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Norfolk, Madison, Pierce, Battle Creek, Newman Grove, Meadow Grove,

Hadar, Lindsay, Tilden, Humphrey, Tarnov, Cornlea and Willow Creek

State Recreation Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.