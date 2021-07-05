Severe storm in Northwestern Iowa

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Osceola County in northwestern Iowa… Southern Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa… Clay County in northwestern Iowa… Northeastern O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa… Until 930 PM CDT.

miles southeast of Sibley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Hartley around 830 PM CDT.

Everly around 845 PM CDT.

Spencer In Clay County and Fostoria around 900 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Dickens,

Gillett Grove and Moneta.