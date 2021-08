Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in IA and NE

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska…

Central Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska… Until 1115 PM CDT.

At 1031 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carroll, or

19 miles northeast of Norfolk, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Wayne around 1050 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Wakefield.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL CEDAR COUNTY…

AT 1117 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR HARTINGTON, OR

15 MILES SOUTHWEST OF VERMILLION, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH.

HAZARD…60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.

SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT…HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO

ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

WYNOT.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN WAYNE…NORTHWESTERN CUMING AND NORTHEASTERN STANTON

COUNTIES…

AT 1116 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 6 MILES NORTHWEST

OF PILGER, OR 13 MILES EAST OF NORFOLK, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH.

HAZARD…TWO INCH HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS.

SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT…PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL

DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND

DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

WAYNE, STANTON, WINSIDE, PILGER, HOSKINS AND 8 MILES SOUTH OF WAYNE

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN WAYNE AND PIERCE COUNTIES…

AT 1112 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 5 MILES NORTHWEST

OF PIERCE, OR 17 MILES NORTHWEST OF NORFOLK, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 15

MPH.

HAZARD…TWO INCH HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS.

SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT…PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL

DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND

DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

PIERCE, OSMOND, HADAR, FOSTER, MCLEAN, WILLOW CREEK STATE RECREATION

AREA AND THE HIGHWAY 81 AND 20 JUNCTION.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. PEOPLE OUTSIDE

SHOULD MOVE TO A SHELTER, INSIDE A STRONG BUILDING AND AWAY FROM

WINDOWS.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Randolph.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTIES…

AT 1121 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR DENISON,

MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH.

HAZARD…60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL.

SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT…HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO

ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

DENISON, MANNING, DUNLAP, MANILLA, DOW CITY, CHARTER OAK, RICKETTS,

ARION, BUCK GROVE, ASPINWALL, MANNING MUNICIPAL AIRPORT AND DENISON

MUNICIPAL AIRPORT.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued