SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A heat advisory has been issued for parts of western Siouxland for the 4th of July and will be in effect from noon till 8 pm on Sunday.

The affected counties include Lincoln, Clay, Yankton, and Union counties in South Dakota and Cedar and Knox counties in Nebraska.

Temperatures are expected to reach to the upper 90’s with heat index values to the mid 100’s.

Be safe, drink plenty of fluids, take breaks indoors and in shade.