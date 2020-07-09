Flash flood warning issued until 8:45 a.m. for Woodbury and Dakota Counties

Weather Alerts

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Woodbury County and northeastern Dakota County until 8:45 a.m.

The thunderstorm started before 6 a.m. Thursday morning, having already caused heavy rain to fall as of 6:15 a.m.

Expect water to pond on roadways and be cautious of hydroplaning and deep water on the roads.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall can cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots, primarily Sioux City, South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Dakota City and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service said that if encountering flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown. when encountering.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories