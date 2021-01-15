Blizzard conditions to linger in Siouxland through Friday afternoon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Blizzard conditions are expected to linger in Siouxland through the afternoon into this evening.

The blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Thursday morning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday evening.

Blizzard Warning

Snow started falling in Siouxland late Thursday evening, continuing into Friday.

Conditions around Siouxland gradually deteriorated through Friday morning with roads going from clear to areas where travel is not advised between 6 and 7 a.m. Friday. Roads around Siouxland are ranging from partially snow-covered to completely snow-covered, with impassible roads just north of Siouxland across the Minnesota border.

These are the road conditions as of 10 a.m. Friday

Not only is the snow causing slick roads, but under the snow is a layer of ice in most areas around Siouxland. This layer of ice under the snow is causing even slicker roads.

With the conditions as bad as they are in and around Siouxland, the NWS recommends that travel is not advised unless absolutely necessary or in the case of an emergency. They also recommend that if folks need to travel that they should have a winter survival kit in the vehicle with items including but not limited to:

Water

Nonperishable foods/snacks

Extra winter clothes

Blankets

Phone charger

Candles and a lighter

The NWS also stated that if folks end up stranded to stay with their vehicle for safety reasons.

With the strong winds from the northwest ranging between 30 and 40 mph and gusts reaching up to 55 mph, visibility around Siouxland is greatly reduced due to blowing snow/white-out conditions. Visibility is ranging from 5 miles in western Siouxland where the snow is very very light to no visibility around eastern Siouxland.

Visibility as of 10 a.m. Friday

Snow is looking to continue to fall in the area through the morning, starting to lighten up between 2 and 4 p.m., with snow starting to clear out between 5 and 7 p.m. this evening.

The low-pressure system that is stalled over the Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin borders responsible for the snow and strong winds is going to start moving eastwards towards the great lakes area. As this happens, winds are going to slowly die down.

Despite winds dying down this evening, they will still stay breezy up to around 20 mph with gusts still as high as 45 mph. Even though the blizzard warning is set to expire at 6 p.m., Siouxland could still experience things like ground blizzards, whiteout conditions (especially in the rural and open areas), blowing snow, and partially to completely snow-covered roads due to blowing snow and potential drifting.

Snow totals for the Siouxland area are looking to range from a dusting in western Siouxland with 1 to 3 inches in eastern and northeastern Siouxland, and between 2 and 4 inches for the metro area south along I-29 to the Omaha area.

Projected snowfall totals for January 15, 2021

This weekend is looking to be on the quieter side with seasonal temperatures and a little bit of sunshine mixed in on Sunday as Siouxland is still looking to see cloudy skies on Saturday.

The weather next week in Siouxland is going to be on the quieter and relatively seasonal side with a slim chance for flurries on Monday.

9 on 9 Forecast:

Friday, January 15 through Saturday, January 23

