The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Bon Homme County in southeastern South Dakota…
Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota…
Southwestern Turner County in southeastern South Dakota…
Southeastern Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota…
- Until 645 PM CDT.
- At 600 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles east of Avon to near Tyndall to near Santee,
moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
- Severe thunderstorms will be near…
Tabor around 605 PM CDT.
Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area and Scotland around 610 PM
CDT.
Utica around 615 PM CDT.
Yankton around 620 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Mayfield and Mission Hill.